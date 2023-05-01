Michael van Gerwen reached the semi-finals of the Dutch Darts Championship in Leeuwarden without too many problems. In the quarterfinals Van Gerwen settled with the Irishman Keane Barry. It ended in a packed WTC Expo 6-2. Danny Noppert, the man from Joure, was unable to win for his own audience and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.
