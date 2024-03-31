With videoMichael van Gerwen has won his first match at the German Darts Grand Prix. Mighty Mike defeated compatriot Jeffrey de Zwaan (6-4) in Munich and qualified for the last sixteen of the second PDC Euro Tour tournament of the year. Jermaine Wattimena pulled off a stunt, while Danny Noppert won in a Dutch thriller.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
22:11
