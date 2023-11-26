with videoMichael van Gerwen has set a record average at the Players Championship Finals. Mighty Mike recorded an average of 118.52 on Saturday afternoon in the second round against Ross Smith and left little to the Englishman: 6-1. In the evening session, Van Gerwen did not reach the level of earlier in the day, but it was enough to beat the Belgian Mario Vandenbogaerde for a place in the quarter-finals: 10-6.