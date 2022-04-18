Michael van Gerwen failed to reach the final of the German Darts Grand Prix. De Brabander was completely dried off in the semi-final in Munich by Luke Humphries: 7-0. Earlier in the evening, the fairytale of the surprising Wesley Plaisier was ended.

Van Gerwen did not play at all in the semi-finals against his English opponent. cool hand luke, the number 18 in the world ranking, was therefore very strong. With 107.36 per three arrows, Humphries’ average was considerably higher than the meager 90.40 of Van Gerwen, currently third in the world. Humphries, who eventually also won the final and thus won the tournament, was congratulated by the Dutchman via Twitter with ‘a phenomenal match’. Van Gerwen: ,,I still don’t like to lose, but I just have to take it on the chin. Sometimes it takes a special feat to beat someone. That was this.”



Historic loss

The defeat of Van Gerwen, a so-called whitewash, can be called historic. It was the first time that Mighty Mike not a single leg managed to catch in a match on the Euro Tour. That’s a level below the major major tournaments, but above the Players Championships. Unlike the Euro Tour, these are played without an audience. In the quarterfinals, 32-year-old Van Gerwen had few problems with Keegan Brown: 6-2. In that match, the three-time world champion from Vlijmen threw an average of 102.58. Earlier in the day, Van Gerwen had already settled 6-3 with former world champion Rob Cross in a high-quality eight-final match. In it, the Dutchman threw an average of 103.68.

Plaisier amazed friend and foe

Humphries had already put an end to Wesley Plaisier’s fairytale in the quarterfinals. The 32-year-old Dutchman, who cannot be found on the Order of Merit world ranking, surprised friend and foe at the German Darts Grand Prix. Plaisier recorded an impressive average of 104.05 in the first round. In the eighth finals he dealt with his much more renowned compatriot Dirk van Duijvenbode: 6-5. The eventual tournament winner turned out to be the final station for Plaisier in the quarterfinals.

Eighth finals



• Keane Barry – Martin Lukeman 5-6

• Martin Schindler – Ryan Searle 6-1

• Scott Waites – Damon Heta 3-6

• Jonny Clayton – Max Hopp 6-1

• Madar’s Razma – Keegan Brown 4-6

• Michael van Gerwen – Rob Cross 6-3

• Michael Smith – Luke Humphries 6-3

• Wesley Plaisier – Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5

Quarter-finals

• Martin Lukeman – Martin Schindler 6-4

• Damon Heta – Jonny Clayton 6-5

• Keegan Brown – Michael van Gerwen 2-6

• Luke Humphries – Wesley Plaisier 6-5

Semi-finals

• Martin Lukeman – Damon Heta 7-5

• Michael van Gerwen – Luke Humphries 0-7

Final

• Martin Lukeman – Luke Humphries 2-8