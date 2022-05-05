Premier League DartsMichael van Gerwen had to acknowledge his superiority in Jonny Clayton during the thirteenth night of the Premier League. The Welshman, also the leader in the Premier League, won 6-3 in the final against Mighty Mike †

Van Gerwen lost the lead in the Premier League last week to Clayton, who has already won a Premier League evening three times before. Van Gerwen did the same, but could not prevent his main competitor from adding another one.

After beating Joe Cullen (6-5) and Michael Smith (6-5) in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Van Gerwen was gearing up for his sixth Premier League final this year. However, Clayton turned out to be a size too big. Clayton used half of his doubles and also scored better (99.81) than Van Gerwen who scored 3 out of 13 in doubles and scored slightly lower on average (96.41). The Dutchman was already poor on his doubles all evening and that broke him in the final: 6-3. Clayton now has a big gap in the rankings with 34 points. Van Gerwen follows with 28 points. See also Caravans for the terrain: That's the height



Quote

To be honest, I wasn’t great all night Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen says he was not feeling very well all evening: ,,If I’m honest, I wasn’t great all evening. It’s good that I managed to get three more points out of it, I have to be happy with that for now. I was not one hundred percent concentrated and still made it to the final, but there was more to it,” said Van Gerwen at viaplay†

Michael van Gerwen. © Simon O’Connor/PDC



,,Jonny wasn’t even in the best shape so I have to put him over the knee. But you have to show that on stage. My doubles were dramatic and I can blame myself for that. It was below average, maybe I almost went through the lower limit. Jonny and I are almost certainly qualified for the play-offs and that’s the most important thing, but you always want more on a night like this. When I thought I wasn’t going to win? Actually all evening. You want to make everyone in the Netherlands happy, and also yourself, but it was not possible.”

Semi finals

The semi-final between Van Gerwen and Smith earlier in the evening was one of the comebacks. Van Gerwen took a 2-0 lead, then fell 4-2 behind and fought back to 4-4, after which the Englishman took a 5-4 lead again. The final chord was for the Dutchman. He eventually came out on top 6-5. Clayton won his semi-final against Gary Anderson, 6-4.

View the summary of Van Gerwen’s semi-final against Smith below. Text continues below the video…

Quarter-finals

In the quarterfinals, Joe Cullen, the man who won the Premier League evening in Ahoy at the expense of Van Gerwen, was the Dutchman’s opponent. It seemed to be an easy win for Mighty Mike, but Van Gerwen let Cullen come back from 5-2 to 5-5. In the decisive eleventh leg, Van Gerwen still struck and won, despite three missed doubles, 6-5. Van Gerwen only used 6 of the 29 doubles in the quarterfinals.

View the summary of Van Gerwen’s quarterfinal against Cullen below. Text continues below the video…

Earlier in the evening, the Scottish public was presented with a Scottish get-together: Peter Wright – Anderson. The Flying Scotsman made mincemeat of his compatriot. With an average of 97.21 for Anderson and 87.10 for Wright, Anderson, who is bottom of the Premier League with only seven points, won with no less than 2-6. Clayton beat Wade with those same numbers. Results:

Quarter-finals:

Peter Wright – Gary Anderson 2-6

Jonny Clayton – James Wade 6-2

Gerwyn Price – Michael Smith 3-6

Michael van Gerwen – Joe Cullen 6-5 Semi-finals:

Gary Anderson – Jonny Clayton 4-6

Michael Smith – Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Final:

Jonny Clayton – Michael van Gerwen 6-3





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.