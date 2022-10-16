Michael van Gerwen cannot add another title to his honors list a week after winning the World Grand Prix. The second seeded Dutchman was defeated in the semifinals of the Gibraltar Darts Trophy, a tournament that is part of the European Tour, by Australian Damon Heta: 7-6.

Van Gerwen seemed on his way to a smooth victory against the number 19 in the world and even took a double break at 4-1. At 6-4 Mighty Mike moments later the victory was up for grabs, but he then saw the last three legs go towards the Australian.

Like his opponent, Van Gerwen achieved an average of 102 with three darts in the semi-finals, but Heta was more decisive in the doubles (53 to 42 percent). The 35-year-old darts player will face world champion Peter Wright later tonight in the final, who beat Rob Cross with 7-1.

Van Gerwen reached the semi-finals by winning successively José de Sousa (third round) and Nathan Aspinall (quarter-final) earlier in the day. Yesterday he opened the tournament with a victory over the English veteran Steve Beaton. Due to his high ranking, he did not have to take action in the first round.

The former number one in the world won the tournament in Gibraltar in 2015, 2016 and 2018. Gerwyn Price won last year, but the defending champion was surprisingly eliminated on Saturday night by Mensur Suljovic (4-6).



Van Duijvenbode loses to Aspinall

Dirk van Duijvenbode was defeated by Aspinall earlier in the day in the third round. Aubergenius shot off the starting blocks, but after a 4-1 lead he was unable to push through. Aspinall straightened up and won the exciting match 6-5. Yesterday against Vincent van der Voort, the Englishman even managed to come back from a 5-0 deficit.

Just like Van Duijvenbode, Wesley Plaisier got stuck in the third round. He failed to surprise against Luke Humphries (6-3). The Dutchman achieved a good average, but let his English opponent run out at the end of the match.

The fact that Wesley Plaisier was in the eighth final can already be called a stunt. As number 117 in the world rankings, he had already beaten Jeff Smith (number 64) and Dave Chisnall (number 15) in the first rounds.



Results and program:

Third round:

Luke Humphries – Wesley Plaiser 6-3

Ryan Searle – Peter Wright 1-6

Josh Rock – Jonny Clayton 6-5

Rob Cross – Ryan Joyce 6-4

Michael van Gerwen – Jose de Sousa 6-4

Nathan Aspinall – Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-5

Mensur Suljovic – Gabriel Clemens 1-6

Damon Heta – Joe Cullen 6-1

Quarter-finals:

Luke Humphries – Peter Wright 3-6

Josh Rock – Rob Cross 5-6

Michael van Gerwen – Nathan Aspinall 6-4

Gabriel Clemens – Damon Heta 4-6

