with summaryMichel van Gerwen gave the Dutch team a blush on the cheeks at the World Grand Prix. After the early exit yesterday of Raymond van Barneveld, Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode in Leicester, England, Mighty Mike no mistake in the first round on Tuesday evening. He never got into trouble against ‘coming man’ Josh Rock (2-0). Van Gerwen will be in the eighth finals on Thursday.