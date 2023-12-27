With videoMichael van Gerwen rolled over fellow countryman Richard Veenstra (4-0) in the third round of the Darts World Cup. What 16-year-old prodigy Luke Littler did against Matt Campbell in the previous match, Van Gerwen did even better. The highlight of the Dutch clash was the second set, which Van Gerwen finished with an average of 116.57. “Awe? You do feel that, yes.”