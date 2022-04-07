VideoMichael van Gerwen has won his third Premier League night. In the final, the resident of Vlijmen was too strong for James Wade 6-1. The three-time world champion thus strengthens his leading position in the prestigious television tournament.

The evening started with a windfall for Van Gerwen: his opponent in the quarterfinals, Gary Anderson, had to cancel due to a positive corona test. As a result, the Brabanter was automatically in the semi-finals.

Peter Wright was the opponent, who was 6-1 too strong for Michael Smith in the quarterfinals. But the Scottish world champion’s play in the semi-finals was nothing to write home about, as Van Gerwen defeated Van Gerwen 6-3.

The duel with Wright is not of the highest level. Van Gerwen came in just above 90 on his average, while his Scottish opponent threw just 86.4. The doubles also barely flew in with both darts legends.

A break in the seventh leg gave Van Gerwen the lead for the first time. Then Wright completely collapsed and the resident of Vlijmen also won the last two legs with ease.

In the final, Van Gerwen regained his old-fashioned form, while James Wade barely showed up in the final battle for the second week in a row. Already in the second leg, the Dutchman broke his opponent and thus led 3-0 without many problems The Machine. The rest of the game also became a one-man show† The Englishman could not find his game from the semi-finals, while Van Gerwen, in contrast to the semi-finals, was able to find the doubles:

With an average of 103.9 and a double percentage of 66.7 percent, Van Gerwen ensured that the final was over quickly. Wade averaged 93.6 and hit one of his only three doubles chances.

Before this, 32-year-old Van Gerwen was already the best in Exeter and Brighton. In Rotterdam he lost the final two weeks ago. Next Thursday, the Manchester Arena will be the setting for the tenth match night of the Premier League, which has already been won by Van Gerwen five times. He last did that in 2019. See also Bravo fixed with his feet what he couldn't with his hands

Quarter-final results:

Michael Smith – Peter Wright 6-2

Gary Anderson – Michael van Gerwen 0-6 (After Anderson retreat)

Joe Cullen – Johnny Clayton 1-6

James Wade – Gerwyn Price 6-5

Results semi-finals

Peter Wright – Michael van Gerwen 3-6

Johnny Clayton – James Wade 4-6

© PDC







