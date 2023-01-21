With videoPeter Wright has won the Nordic Darts Masters. Snakebite already eliminated Michael van Gerwen in the quarter-finals, after which Michael Smith was defeated in the semi-finals and Gerwyn Price was defeated very convincingly in the final: 11-5.

Wright quickly dealt Price two solid blows in the final. In the first five legs, the Welshman was already broken twice by the Scot and with that there was a 5-0 lead on the scoreboard. In the tenth leg there was another tap on top with another break. Wright, now the number two in the world, took an 8-2 lead, after which he also kept his own leg and with a 9-2 lead was only two legs away from victory.

At that point, Price, who lost the final of the Bahrain Darts Masters to Michael Smith last week, managed to win three legs in a row and to ease the tension somewhat with a 9-5 scoreline, but Wright didn’t let it get any further than that . In the end he won the final 11-5 and with that he can call himself the successor of Dimitri Van den Bergh as winner of the Nordic Darts Masters. A nice boost for Wright, who was disappointingly eliminated in the third round by Kim Huybrechts at the last World Cup. His World Cup from a year earlier was his last televised tournament victory. “I’ve had a tough year, but let’s look forward from here,” said Wright. See also Which measure applies when - and for whom

Michael van Gerwen

Van Gerwen was already a victim of Wright earlier in the day. Missed the entire match Mighty Mike to hit his doubles consistently. Still, the colorful Scot, after a 7-4 lead, let Van Gerwen come back to 8-8. The Dutchman seemed to fight his way back into the game and let it come to a decisive leg. However, Wright was allowed to start and Van Gerwen suddenly failed to hit a single triple with his first 12 (!) arrows, so that Wright eventually won the match.





Van Gerwen won his first game yesterday since the lost World Cup final against Michael Smith. He easily defeated the Swede Andreas Harrysson 6-3. Van Gerwen missed the Bahrain Darts Masters, won by Michael Smith, and celebrated his holiday in Curaçao. So in Copenhagen also started for Mighty Mike the new darts year. On Instagram, Van Gerwen said afterwards that he may have missed the sharpness a bit. ,,But all credits to Peter. I wanted to come to Copenhagen for the fans and I’m glad I did. Now it’s time to get the level back for the Masters.” Mighty Mike ahead of the next tournament in which he has to face World Cup revelation Gabriel Clemens or Portugal’s José de Sousa. See also Ukraine overview: Zelenskyj calls on people in the Donbass to flee



Program and results final day



Quarterfinals

• Gerwyn Price – Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-7

• Rob Cross – Jonny Clayton 4-10

•Michael Smith-Luke Humphries 10-7

• Peter Wright – Michael van Gerwen 10-9

Semi-finals

• Gerwyn Price – Jonny Clayton 11-10

• Michael Smith – Peter Wright 8-11

Final

• Peter Wright – Gerwyn Price





