Michael van Gerwen (34) would do anything to become world champion for the fourth time, but after he masterfully reached the quarter-finals of the Darts World Cup for the tenth time, emotions also arose. “Another New Year's Eve without your wife and children, of course that hurts.”
Tim Hartman
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Michael #van #Gerwen #emotional #reaching #tenth #quarterfinal #World #Darts #Championship #39Another #Year39s #Eve #wife #children39
Leave a Reply