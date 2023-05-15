The quarter finals have become the final station for Michael van Gerwen in the Czech Darts Open.ts Open. Mighty Mike, who was too strong for Josh Rock in a nerve-racking duel earlier in the day, lost to Rob Cross: 4-6. Dirk van Duijvenbode went down in the last sixteen against Jonny Clayton: 3-6. Danny Noppert had to bow with the same numbers to Peter Wright, who won the tournament after a final against Dave Chisnall.

