with summaryMichael van Gerwen is surprisingly eliminated in the fourth round of the UK Open. The three-time winner of the tournament in Minehead, who reached the final last year, lost 7-10 to Mensur Suljovic. An injury played a role Mighty Mike parts. Raymond van Barneveld and Dirk van Duijvenbode are also out of the tournament.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
00:05
