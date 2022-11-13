Michael van Gerwen also convincingly won his second group match at the Grand Slam of Darts. After Nathan Rafferty was defeated 5-2 on Saturday, Luke Woodhouse also proved no match for the three-time winner of the major tournament.

Van Gerwen is therefore almost certain of a place in the eighth finals. In the final game against Ross Smith, he can also secure the group win on Tuesday.

The victory over Woodhouse tasted extra sweet for Van Gerwen, because the Englishman turns out not to be his favorite player. ,,Ah well, we just don’t like each other like that”, Van Gerwen reacted at Viaplay. “I have nothing to do with him. Just because of his attitude. So you want to give yourself an extra boost. I wanted to put him in his place a bit, but actually I want that with everyone.”

An average of 99.75 per three arrows and a finish percentage of fifty percent turned out to be more than enough to beat the number 47 in the world. ,,At the beginning it didn't fall for a meter, but in the end my doubles were strong. That is also important. It was okay, but not great yet."



Raymond van Barneveld stunts Gerwyn Price

Earlier in the day, Raymond van Barneveld provided a resounding surprise. De Hagenaar, fiftieth in the world ranking, won a nerve-racking group match in Wolverhampton, England, against world number one Gerwyn Price, 5-4.

Thanks to the victory, 55-year-old Van Barneveld is already sure of a place in the eighth finals after two matches. Yesterday he already showed that he is in good shape by beating Dave Chisnall 5-3.

Van Barneveld had a rough start to the match against Price, was immediately broken, and quickly faced a 3-1 deficit. After that, things started to get better, although the five-time world champion had to repair a break again at 3-4.

It eventually came down to a ninth and decisive leg, which Van Barneveld was allowed to start. With Price’s hot breath held on his neck Barney his nerves under control and threw 67 neatly.

,,I started so terribly bad, I was a bit tense', reacted Van Barneveld at Viaplay. "Then I let it go a little bit. I thought: Fight, fight, fight, then win on mentality. But it was difficult because he kept pumping those nineteens in."

Although Price recorded a higher average (106 against 100), the Dutchman still won. “It’s great that it’s coming my way for once. Because make no mistake, I played my last television tournament in March. And then you also end up in such a heavy group. But maybe that’s good for me. I feel insane and when I feel good you see what I can do.”

Raymond van Barneveld. © Taylor Lanning/PDC





Also Dirk van Duijvenbode further

Dirk van Duijvenbode is also sure of a place in the last sixteen after two group matches. After yesterday’s victory over Martin Schindler, the Dutchman also beat former world champion Rob Cross: 5-3.

Danny Noppert also won his second group match. He convincingly defeated Australian Simon Whitlock 5-2, having previously swept Christian Perez aside.

Jermaine Wattimena was the first Dutchman to lose a match during this Grand Slam of Darts. Jonny Clayton was too strong 5-0, but Wattimena still has chances of reaching the next round.

The Grand Slam of Darts traditionally starts with a pool system. The best two darters of the eight groups qualify for the eighth finals. The final battle is next Sunday.

