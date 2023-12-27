with videoGetting applause from your opponent. It doesn't happen often, but it did happen to 16-year-old prodigy Luke Littler on Wednesday evening. The English top talent qualified for the fourth round of the World Cup at the expense of Matt Campbell (4-1). A very nice poster may await: a clash with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld (56). Something that Michael van Gerwen, who easily won against Richard Veenstra, is also looking forward to. “I think Raymond will demolish him.”
Tim Hartman
Latest update:
23:14
