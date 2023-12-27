with videoGetting applause from your opponent. It doesn't happen often, but it did happen to 16-year-old prodigy Luke Littler on Wednesday evening. The English top talent qualified for the fourth round of the World Cup at the expense of Matt Campbell (4-1). A very nice poster may await: a clash with five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld (56). Something that Michael van Gerwen, who easily won against Richard Veenstra, is also looking forward to. “I think Raymond will demolish him.”