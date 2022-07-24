with videoA poster to die for tonight (10.10 pm) in the final of World Matchplay: Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price face each other in Blackpool. “When it comes to mentality, I think I’m better.”

After his match against Dimitri van den Bergh, Van Gerwen spoke to the press. He drank some water and then took another sip of his Coke. The Belgian asked a lot of the mental resilience of the 33-year-old from Brabant, who faced a disadvantage for most of the game. But won by a sensational final sprint: 17-14.

At 13-10, a switch went on at Van Gerwen and nothing seemed to work for Van den Bergh. In the eight legs that followed, he won just one. "His powers ran out. Then you have to be able to hurt him and I succeeded. I am proud of that," said Van Gerwen afterwards. "Winning like this is a step forward for me." He always believed in a happy ending: ,,I've always said to myself: 'If I take a leg, I'll hurt him.' But then you have to do it, it's easier said than done."

View the summary of Michael van Gerwen’s match below:





So Van Gerwen managed to fight his way to his first World Matchplay final since 2016. He had not expected to be in the final battle beforehand. “People think I’m a robot. Well, I’m not. I had a hard time, with corona and other things.” He was referring to his wrist injury. Last month, Van Gerwen went under the knife. “I’m not 100 percent fit yet. These have been tough days for me. Hopefully I can recharge my body one more time.”



Van Gerwen expects ‘a cracking of a match’ against Price, the number 1 in the world who threw a 9-darter in his semi-final against Danny Noppert. He does not see himself as the favorite for the overall victory. ,,With all due respect, Gerwyn has been on the easier side of the schedule. He is of course a fantastic player. He throws better than me at the moment. But when it comes to mentality, I think I’m better.”





