Michael van Gerwen has qualified for the quarter-finals of the UK Open, the tournament he already won in 2015, 2016 and 2020. The Dutchman hopes to succeed Danny Noppert this year. Mighty Mike beat Luke Humphries 10-4 in the sixth round on Saturday evening in the tournament that is characterized by the open draw after each round. Van Gerwen is the only Dutchman left after the defeat of Jeffrey de Zwaan.

