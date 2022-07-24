Van Gerwen was behind almost the entire game. Still, the Dutchman threw well and scored much better than Gerwyn Price, only he missed the doubles. ,,From the first moment there was only one the best: that was me. I just couldn’t hit the doubles. It was pure scoring ability with which I could put pressure on him.”

Only after 24 legs did Van Gerwen equalize. To speak in cycling terms: then Van Gerwen went on and on. “To squeeze out such a final sprint is so satisfying. I’m so happy, you don’t want to know,” he says in conversation with Viaplay. “This affects me very much. It has hurt me a lot lately. I have not performed how I should have performed, and then there is I also have such an operation over it. To then keep your head up and dare to strike at the right moments, that gives a lot of satisfaction. But after this day with Jumbo-Visma and Max Verstappen I couldn’t stay behind, right? ”

Now Van Gerwen is on a well-deserved holiday. After that, he hopes to continue in the right direction. “I hope there are many more victories to follow, I’m not done yet.”