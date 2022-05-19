with videoMichael van Gerwen was already qualified for the final evening of the Premier League in Berlin. Thursday evening’s defeat in the quarterfinals against Michael Smith therefore has no consequences for Mighty Mike , but the Dutchman was nevertheless disappointed with the three match darts he received. He lost 6-5 to Bully Boy. Joe Cullen won the Premier League night in London.

Jonny Clayton and Van Gerwen were the two darters who were already assured of the final round on June 13 in Berlin. Where Clayton reached the final, Van Gerwen already lost to Smith in the quarterfinals. bully boy has a very slim chance of reaching Berlin and thus grabbed his last straw.

It didn’t go smoothly for Smith, who started very well. After a strong start, the Englishman eventually took a 4-1 and 5-2 lead and therefore only needed one more leg to knock the Dutchman out immediately in the O2 Arena in London. But the shivers struck again at Smith. He didn’t put a dent in a pack of butter anymore and let Van Gerwen come back to 5-5. See also Reader opinion Lines straight

In the decisive eleventh leg, Smith initially missed two match darts, after which Van Gerwen received three darts to throw himself to the semi-finals. It did not work. Mighty Mike missed twice on double 16 and once on double 8, after which Smith struck again. Van Gerwen was therefore stuck at 31 points in the Premier League ranking.

Michael van Gerwen. © ANP



‘casual’

“Half-baked, nonchalant, not fully concentrated.” That was Van Gerwen’s conclusion afterwards, he said at viaplay† ,,That’s not allowed, I know that, but this calls the format on itself,” said the Dutchman, who was already qualified for the final round. ,,I was already through, he was almost eliminated. so he went into the game whistling. He started very easily, but he couldn’t keep it up either. He dropped some stitches and if you don’t strike… you can only blame yourself. I’ve done a lot better, but there wasn’t much for me today and that didn’t help, I always want to win, but it wasn’t possible.” See also FGTS: want to request the withdrawal of R$ 1,000 and don't know how? look here

Premier League standings

1. Jonny Clayton – 37 points

2. Michael van Gerwen – 31 points

3. James Wade – 25 points

4. Joe Cullen – 22 points

5. Peter Wright – 22 points

*6. Gerwyn Price – 18 points

7. Michael Smith – 16 points

8. Gary Anderson – 9 points



* Because Joe Cullen and Peter Wright will play against each other in Newcastle next week, Gerwyn Price (just like Michael Smith and Gary Anderson already has no chance for the final round in Berlin).

Joe Cullen

The win of the evening went to Cullen, who defeated Clayton 6-4 in the final. Cullen was therefore allowed to add five points and because Peter Wright made it to the semi-finals (and was allowed to add two points), Wright and Cullen are now equal in points, while they can compete against each other during the last night before the final round next week. The winner of that match therefore qualifies for the Premier League finals in Berlin. See also Two of the first patients treated with CAR-T have been cured of their leukemia for more than 10 years

Joe Cullen. © ANP



Results:

Quarter-finals:

Gerwyn Price – Jonny Clayton 3-6

Michael Smith – Michael van Gerwen 6-5

James Wade – Peter Wright 3-6

Joe Cullen – Gary Anderson 6-1 Semi-finals:

Jonny Clayton – Michael Smith 6-4

Peter Wright – Joe Cullen 1-6 Final:

Jonny Clayton – Joe Cullen 4-6





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.