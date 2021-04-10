In 1986, the American band REM published a song titled ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ (It’s the end of the world as we know it and I feel good). The idea for the lyrics came to the group’s singer, Michael Stipe (Decatur, Georgia, 1960), during a dream. In it, he attended a party in which the names of all the guests shared the initials LB. Leonard Bernstein, Lenny Bruce, Lester Bangs, Leonid Breznev… They all appear in the song. Little did young Stipe know then that the success of that song and the record that contained it (Document) would not only propel his band’s career, perhaps the longest-running and most successful indie combo case turned mass phenomenon in recent rock history, but it would also be a premonition of what his life would be like for the next four decades, even after the dissolution of the group in 2011. Stipe presents these days his third book as an artist, Portraits Still Life (Damiani), and he does so after a year in which he has felt that the world was ending and in a format in which he has had to manage to find creative ways to make all the people who he thought they should be appear in it. . Few individuals in the world have such a lustrous contact list as yours. Stipe can consider friends the cream of the Anglo-Saxon universe of art, music, cinema or sports. If you had the dream you had before writing that song today, the song would last three days. It is no wonder that, when a few years ago in The Guardian They asked him what he did best, the singer and artist replied: “Quote well-known people.” The management of humor, in small doses, well calculated and almost always directed towards oneself, has always been a peculiarity of the Stipe universe.

Typographic games that pay tribute to actor John Hurt. Michael Stipe

On the other side of the computer screen, the author of Losing My Religion He finishes making coffee at his home in New York, sits down and says hello while showing the camera a box of cookies from a Spanish brand. “The book began as a series of portraits of people that I admire for many reasons, but basically for being fearless people, intelligent people and, above all, for being vulnerable and for letting that vulnerability be what largely defines their art. or even what they are as people ”, points out the man who met his bandmates at an art school and who, when the band broke up, regained that vocation. Depending on how you look at it, REM is a three-decade hiatus in your career as an artist and photographer. “I am very happy, it is very beautiful. It is a wonderful object [acerca un ejemplar del libro a la cámara]. I have spent most of my adult life making music, creating things that were not objects, so now having an object created by me in my hands seems like a wonderful thing to do, ”says Stipe about what is his third volume as a photographer and plastic artist. “In the previous books I was at the center of the story. I included many images of myself, even naked and growing terribly uncomfortable in the eyes of the public. Here only my shadow appears in the last image of the book. I appear portraying my goddaughter with her girlfriend. You see my shadow, they, a tree. They are the future. The book is about how the people around you inspire you to be smarter, have a sense of humor, and be vulnerable. This is very important. It takes a lot of strength to be vulnerable, to allow yourself to be vulnerable. I have lost a lot of people to covid-19. It has been hard ”.

Actress Tilda Swinton. Michael Stipe

Portraits Still Life It is a mixture of the artist’s obsessions in which the concerns of youth, consequences of an expansive fame, a tremendously humanistic character and the way of managing the times that someone who has already turned 60 has to live merge. There are portraits , but there are also vases adorned with names like Dolly Parton or Jane Goodall, digital screen images – an obsession that defined much of its earlier volume, Our Interference Times, created with his good friend the writer Douglas Coupland—, typographic exercises and many book covers with names ranging from LeBron James to Wendy Carlos to Breonna Taylor. There are also lists. On page 6 a sorted alphabetically starts. In the included audiobook you can hear Stipe reading it while his phone rings, which he forgot to put on vibrate: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Amy Goodman, André Benjamin, April Chapman, Ben Foster… “It’s a bit of a Michael Wikipedia full of fascinating characters. There are celebrities, yes, but also many people who are not. This is my life. I have been very lucky, they are all superstars for me “, says the artist about a narrative that could seem the same as Bret Easton Ellis did in Glamourama, who filled pages with lists of known people. That book was starred by some terrorists who wanted to kill the famous more out of resentment than any kind of justice. Stipe is just the opposite.

Book with the name of basketball star LeBron James. Michael Stipe

—What is your relationship with basketball?

-None!

“And with LeBron James?”

-Is my hero. It’s amazing how much I can come to admire him and I swear I don’t think I’ve ever seen him play basketball in my life. There is a lot of activism in this book and many of the protagonists of activism today are athletes. There are football players I look up to, even though I have no idea. Let’s see, I played a bit in high school and it was really bad. This volume is full of athletes because during the confinement I watched television and followed everything that happened after the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. I watched live how essential cultural changes were taking place for my country to move forward.

Portrait of Charlotte Shaifer. Michael Stipe

—You spent many years activism in favor of losing Democratic candidates. How do you see activism today? Do you think that we find great figures more in sports than in the arts?

—It’s getting easier because of technology. If you think of Muhammad Ali, Harry Belafonte or Sidney Poitier, the means they had to make themselves heard and you compare them with those of today, you realize the contrast. The popularity of athletes is brutal and they mean a lot to many people, because of how brilliant they are, but also because they have a powerful voice. As for me, I felt the strength of activism from a very young age. Maybe it simplified problems. He was too clear about the problem and the solutions. Over time you understand that everything is much more complicated. Mind you, I have not become a cynic.

Portrait of Martha Williams. Michael Stipe

“What is your relationship with young people?” Is it similar to the one older people had with you when you were young?

—I am always surrounded by young people, I have an army of godchildren and goddaughters and I keep in touch with them. I don’t want to throw flowers at me, but I think maybe because of my curiosity I can say that I stay young in my heart. I’m still curious and have never assumed that I and my generation have all the answers. You must not allow that thought to infect you, because you become very boring. My mother, or Patti Smith, Allen Ginsberg… many people who have surrounded me have maintained that curiosity and have taught me to maintain it. That allows a 61-year-old guy like me to blend into the lives of 20-year-olds. But not in an aggressive way, but by being with them, listening to what they say and asking them questions. When I don’t understand something, which happens a lot, I Google it.

The key to REM’s success was always to present something that could be as simple or as complex as the listener desired. When they filled stadiums, there was still a part of their audience that felt they were going to see that little band that they fell in love with at school. In a way, Stipe’s earlier books followed a similar path. Instead, this one is much more radical. “I don’t want to be obtuse or mysterious on purpose,” he intervenes. “Everything I do seems obvious to me. It has happened with many songs and also with books. I finish it and I forget. Then I listen to it or read it again and I say to myself: ‘Wow, this is very eccentric, it is not as understandable as I thought. In recent months he has released three songs, themes that are halfway between what his band did and what he was always suspected of wanting to do. “When I was about to turn 60 I realized that I did not want to reach that age without having a musical job under my name, so I released a song. Then another. And those songs and more music that I’m into is coming out soon. I am very excited”.

“As much or more than with the end of Trump?”

“With Trump I have been extremely unhappy.” Now it’s time to heal wounds. We must once again be leaders, not just behave like Americans, but assume once and for all that we are citizens of the world.