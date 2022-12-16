He has already lost two World Cup finals, in 2019 to Michael van Gerwen and last year to Peter Wright. In fact, Michael Smith has never won a final at all until this year. At the Grand Slam of Darts this year it turned out to be the case Bully Boy nine times a charm. It was his first major title and partly because of that, a lot is expected of Smith at this World Cup. After all, that first major title gave him a huge boost.

In any case, Smith was not yet tested in the second round. Rafferty won 3-2 against Jermaine Wattimena yesterday, but against the number four in the world ranking he was completely out of the game. In fact, Smith did not grant the Northern Ireland World Cup debutant a single leg and with that the 32-year-old Englishman confirmed his excellent form.

Both men's averages were telling: 96.62 for Smith, 82.39 for Rafferty. As icing on the cake, Smith ended the game with a 130 finish. The message is clear: Smith is in top form.

Earlier in the evening, Lourence Ilagan, William O’Connor and Florian Hempel also won their matches. O’Connor did that against Beau Greaves, the youngest woman ever at a World Cup. The eighteen-year-old Englishman lost 3-0 against the Irishman.

Program and results evening session:

Rowby-John Rodriguez – Lawrence Ilagan 2-3

William O’Connor – Beau Greaves 3-0

Keegan Brown – Florian Hempel 2-3

Michael Smith -Nathan Rafferty 3-0

The World Cup will start on December 15 in the Alexandra Palace in London, with no less than twelve Dutch participants. The final is on January 3, 2023. View the full schedule of the World Cup darts and information about the prize money here.

