While past results are no guarantees for the future, Wade started the semi-finals with a clear difference in last encounters. No less than 17 of the 21 previous encounters, the 38-year-old Wade managed to win against his opponent seven years younger. Still, Smith started the match as the favorite, partly due to his wins against Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price.
The start was good for Smith, who was much better scoring in particular. In no time at all, he was leading 2-0 in sets and also had a chance to bag the third set, but just then Wade threw out a 121 finish and won the set. Also in the fourth set, Wade had a chance to win the set in the deciding leg, but his arrow did not land in the double 20. Smith struck through double 10 and made it 3-1.
Then things went fast and Smith went out to a 5-1 lead in sets, partly due to a 130 score of bully boy. It seemed to be the final blow for Wade, who scored more than ten points lower on average and was no better in the doubles either. The audience already seemed to be ready for the match between Wright and Anderson, but then Wade suddenly placed the break and even dragged into the set via a beautiful 160-finish. A set later, Wade leveled up further and won that set as well, but then his advance was halted and Smith qualified for the final via double 10.
“It didn’t go as planned. The first set was difficult, but after that I got into my rhythm. I wanted too much to win 6-1 and finish the game early, but it didn’t work,” said Smith in front of RTL7’s camera, which was presented with a tough game, especially mentally. Wade clearly threw less well than Smith, but succeeded. to fight back into the game after trailing 5-1. ,,It was difficult to stay focused. I knew I had to score well, because scores of 100 would not be enough for a semi-final. That pressure I applied myself tonight and it went well, so it is mainly a mental victory.”
#Michael #Smith #eliminates #Wade #qualifies #World #Cup #final #difficult #stay #focused
Leave a Reply