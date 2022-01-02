While past results are no guarantees for the future, Wade started the semi-finals with a clear difference in last encounters. No less than 17 of the 21 previous encounters, the 38-year-old Wade managed to win against his opponent seven years younger. Still, Smith started the match as the favorite, partly due to his wins against Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price.

The start was good for Smith, who was much better scoring in particular. In no time at all, he was leading 2-0 in sets and also had a chance to bag the third set, but just then Wade threw out a 121 finish and won the set. Also in the fourth set, Wade had a chance to win the set in the deciding leg, but his arrow did not land in the double 20. Smith struck through double 10 and made it 3-1.