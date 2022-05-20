“And just like that… there’s another monkey that jumps on the bed,” Sheen writes. The actor, known for films like The Queen and Twilight, shares a photo of him holding the baby’s hand with one finger. Lundberg also shares the picture via Instagram. It is Sheen’s third child, and his second with Lundberg. Their first daughter Lyra was born in September 2019.
Sheen also has daughter Lily (22) with actress Kate Beckinsale, with whom he is in the film series underworld played. The actor and the actress split in 2002 after seven years.
