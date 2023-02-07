On more than one occasion, combining two things that don’t have much to do with each other has a negative result. However, sometimes you get something special. This is what a youtuber has dedicated himself to, who has decided to mix Michael Scott from The office with mass effect.

Recently, the user known as eli_handle_b․wav shared a video where we can see Michael Scott interact with the world and the characters of Mass Effect. Thanks to a great edit, there are moments when the mixture of worlds is tremendously natural.

By taking some of Michael Scott’s most iconic moments, such as his demeanor at an office fire drill, and tying them together with heartbreaking and exciting sequences from the Mass Effect games, results in an extremely fun experience that, strangely, fits the bill perfectly.

eli_handle_b․wav does a fantastic job. His YouTube channel is a comedy gold mine. Every one of his videos takes ridiculous concepts, like Austin Powers in Mass Effect or Liam Nelson in Detroit: Become Humanand the result is much better than one might think.

