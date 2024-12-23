After making his first ‘public’ appearance in over a decade at his daughter Gina’s wedding, Michael Schumacher receives good news. The Kaiser will soon be a grandfatheras confirmed by his descendant through his Instagram account.

“Impatiently awaiting the arrival of our little girl”published Gina Schumacher, accompanying the message with a photograph of a toy horse and pink balloons, implying according to the social canon the sex of the baby.

Mick Schumacher, also the son of the seven-time world champion, was one of the first to publicly congratulate his sister, stating that he is “very excited” for the birth of what will be his niece. David Schumacher, the Kaiser’s nephew, also joined in the family congratulations: “Congratulations to you both,” he wrote, also dedicating his good wishes to Iain Bethke, Gina’s husband.

It is unknown if Michael Schumacher has been able to find out that he will have a granddaughter for the first time, since his cognitive abilities are unknown. Since the very serious ski accident he suffered in 2013 and which caused significant brain damage, the family’s secrecy regarding the state of health of the motorsports legend has been absolute.

In fact, a nurse who cared for the Kaiser is suspected of being an accomplice in an attempted blackmail. Images, videos and medical reports would have been used to try to collect payments from the Schumachers, and a domestic employee would have directly named the caregiver, whose whereabouts are unknown.