This week, in Germany, they paid tribute to the great driver Michael Schumacher, an event in which Corinna, his wife and Gina María, his daughter, experienced an emotional moment during the gala.

Given how little is known about it, the local media continue to ask about the current state of health of the man who shone with Ferrari for many years. In the midst of these doubts, a certainty seems to have emerged: his family would have plans to move to Spain.

Schumacher, ‘to Majorca’

The German magazine ‘Die Bunte’ assured that the wife of the ‘Kaiser’ wants to settle with her family in the Balearic Islands, in Spain. In fact, a publication ensures that Corinna Schumacher acquired a property valued at almost 3 million dollars.

The property was named as “a rarity in the south-west region of Mallorca”, where they would plan to add a stable for horses, as their 25-year-old daughter Gina María is a keen horse-riding enthusiast.

The property joins Schumacher’s holdings in Switzerland and the US state of Texas in the larger area.

Michael Schumacher’s health is a mystery, the multi-champion is currently in Gland, Switzerland, in a mansion on the shores of Lake Geneva. Rumors of his transfer to the Balearic Islands have surfaced several times in recent years. However, they may finally materialize in the coming months. Everything, says the press, so that he has “a new life.”

