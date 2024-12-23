In the last hours, the eldest daughter of the Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher, Gina Schumacherhas been in charge of communicating the happiest news so far in her father’s life eleven years after his tragic accident in the snow. On December 29, 2013, the pilot was skiing with his family when after a terrible fall he seriously hit his head and his life began to be in danger. After the accident, he was taken to the hospital and there the doctors gave one of the worst diagnoses: Michael suffered from serious brain injuries and was in critical condition.

He underwent surgery on several occasions, to save his life, a coma was induced for several months during which death was rarely attributed to him, but he woke up to begin a slow and expensive rehabilitation process. Since then, the pilot has remained away from the media spotlight and little information has come out regarding his current state of health. Following the maxim of their own decision, Michael’s family has kept his progress and significant improvements private. Thus, at 55 years old, it is not known what his appearance is or what physical abilities he has recovered.

Her daughter Gina’s relationship with the media has been different, as she has not only publicly confirmed that she sealed her relationship with her partner in marriage last September. Now she has also announced on her social networks that she is pregnant with her first child together with her husband and that the pilot will become a grandfather for the first time next year. The young woman could not find a better way to communicate her news than to relate it to one of her great passions that she also shares with her partner, horse riding to which they both dedicate themselves professionally.

As confirmed on their personal Instagram profile, Gina Schumacher and Iain Bethke They will become first-time parents next year. With a gallery of photographs in which you can see a foal surrounded by pink balloons and several gifts that the couple has received from their friends and family who already knew the beautiful news, now the couple has made the decision to share it in public with their followers. also confirming that they hope to welcome a girl into the world. “My new rider will arrive in April 2025. Impatiently awaiting the arrival of our little girl,” Gina wrote as a caption to the carousel of images.









The couple thus faces a new stage in their lives after getting married several months ago in their family villa in Mallorca, where the family has properties and where Michael is currently receiving his rehabilitation treatment from doctors. Although the entire family has not spoken and it is unknown what the reaction of the future grandfather, his brother, may have been. Mick Schumacher He has expressed in the comments of the publication that he is “excited” about the birth of the new member of the family. Regarding Michael’s health, a person from his close circle reported on one of the last occasions when he was asked that the pilot does not speak and can only communicate with his eyes. “Only three people can visit him,” he confirmed how many visitors he receives in his house in Mallorca to which they moved due to Schumacher’s health.