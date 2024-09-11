Michael Schumacher is one of the greatest drivers in the history of Formula 1. Born on January 3, 1969 in Hürth, Germany, Schumacher revolutionized the world of motor racing with his talent, skill and ability to push the limits. But as we all know, he suffered a tragic accident while skiing off-piste at Méribel, in the French Alps. Here is his condition today.

Michael Schumacher, a Formula 1 icon

Michael Schumacher He began his Formula 1 career in 1991, racing with the Jordan team. But Benetton’s attention towards him was immediate, with which he won his first two world championships in 1994 and 1995. Despite this, he is with Ferrari that made its history and became an icon.

After joining the Italian team in 1996, Schumacher helped restore Ferrari to the top of Formula One, winning five world titles from 2000 to 2004. He holds the record for the most world championships (a record equalled only by Lewis Hamilton in 2020). Throughout his career won 91 Grand Prixmaking him the driver with the most wins in Formula 1 history.

Michael Schumacher, driving style and influence

Schumacher And known for his precise approach and focused in the preparation of the race, and for the ability to always find a cutting-edge technician. His “behavior”, and therefore driving styleit was enough aggressive on the track; in fact this is what made him famous, but also controversial, especially for some clashes with other drivers in the most important moments of the championship – such as the clash with Damon Hill (in 1994) and Jacques Villeneuve (in 1997).

In addition to his driving skills, Schumacher was innovative in his mental and physical training. In fact, he was known for his physical and mental stamina, and he helped change the way drivers were trained.

Schumacher first retired from Formula 1 in 2006, following a very successful career with Ferrari. But he surprised everyone when he returned in 2010 to race for Mercedes. Although he failed to match his previous results, his return brought success to Mercedes in Formula 1, becoming a dominant force in the years that followed. Schumacher retired in 2012.

Michael Schumacher, the tragic accident and his conditions today

Apart from his sporting activities, Schumacher it’s a very private person. Married to Corinna Bech since 1995, he has two children: Mick, who followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming a Formula 1 driver, and Gina-Maria, who is passionate about horse riding.

Michael Schumacher is victim of a serious skiing accident on 29 December 2013 in Méribel (in the French Alps). Despite wearing a helmet, while he was off-piste He hit a rock and suffered serious head injuries resulting in traumatic brain injury. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Grenoble, where he was underwent two operations and then was placed in a pharmacological coma with the aim of reducing brain swellingAnd.

Schumacher he spent several months in a coma. In June 2014, he was transferred to a hospital in Lausanne to continue his rehabilitation; then, in September 2014, he returned home to Switzerland to receive treatment. His condition remains very serious.

Schumacher’s family has maintained extreme confidentiality regarding his health, revealing very little information to the public. Details regarding his physical and mental condition have never been officially made public. Schumacher to Today And subjected to intensive and continuous care, with the help of a dedicated medical team.

Todaymore than 10 years after the accident, the wife Of Schumacher, Corinnaannounced in the documentary “Schumacher” (released on Netflix in 2021) that Michael is: “here, but different”making it clear that his cognitive and physical abilities are significantly impaired.

Over the years, close friends and associates (such as former Ferrari boss Jean Todt) have made sporadic claims to have visited him, and watched Formula 1 races with him, but without providing exact details of his condition.

Michael Schumacher continues to live under a strict regimen regarding his medical treatments. Although he is still with his family, his life has changed dramatically since the accident.

Furthermore, over the years to improve Schumacher’s conditions, his wife Corinna sold surplus goods – like the airplane or the villas in the French Alps and Norway – as Michael’s treatment is very expensiveand opened a private clinic in Gland’s homein order to help her husband day and night.

The words of the neurologist

The neurologist Swiss Erich Riederer closes all the possibility of a complete recoveryand therefore 100%, stating:

“I think he is in an irreversible vegetative state, he is awake but unresponsive, he is breathing, his heart is beating, he can probably sit up and take small steps with assistance, but no more.“.

The words of Schumacher’s wife, Corinna

Some additional details regarding Michael’s health were revealed by Corinna herself in the Netflix documentary about Schumacher. Corinne stated the following:

“We are together, we live together at home. He is undergoing treatment. We do everything to improve his condition and make sure he is comfortable, to make him feel like our family, our love. Whatever I can do, I will do. We all will. As a family, we try to move forward as Michael would have wanted and still would. Life goes on. Michael has always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.“.

He then added: