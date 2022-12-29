Michael Schumacher, Seven-time Formula 1 champion, he is celebrating his nine-year anniversary this Thursday since the accident that left him bedridden and his state of health continues to be managed with great secrecy by his family.

Schumacher suffered an accident while skiing. He hit a rock and suffered brain damage.

Few statements about his state of health

“Michael is not dead, he is there, but he cannot communicate,” he said sadly. Piero Ferrari, son of the legendary Enzo (the founder of the legendary team with which Schumacher dominated F1 between 2000 and 2004), in October this year, at the 2021 Mecenate Dello Sport Award gala.

The pilot’s family did not want to give further details about his situation. Not even now that his son, Mick, is already racing in the highest category of motorsport, with the Haas team. In the first season of him, he went blank.

See also Rigoberto Urán, with serious shoulder discomfort: "I hope I don't have anything broken"

In 2021 a documentary was released on Netflix in which many details of Michael’s career were shown.

“They focused on showing the human side of my father, in addition to his successes. I think it’s very good. But, at the same time, it’s very hard for me to see it. It shows how much feeling there is in this film and how many emotions it evokes,” he said Mick in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.

The Haas team, where Mick runs, has the backing of Ferrari. “He is making his way in a team that we are supporting. I hope he receives a car in 2022 with which he can show his abilities,” added Piero Ferrari.

In the documentary about the seven-time Formula 1 champion, his wife, Corinna, referred to how he lives the current situation: “Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. I think that makes us find strength.” , he pointed.

This was the career of Michael Schumacher

Schumacher He will be 53 years old this Monday. He made his F1 debut with the Jordan team in 1992, with which he only contested one race, and then moved to Benetton, where he achieved his first two world crowns, in 1994 and 1995.

Ferrari hired him in 1996 and his presence forced to change practically its entire structure, until he achieved a five-time consecutive championship, between 2000 and 2004. He was there until 2006. He returned to F1 with the Mercedes team, between 2010 and 2012.

The arrival of Lewis Hamilton to that squad left him without a team and there he announced his retirement. The Briton equaled his mark of seven world titles and came close to surpassing it in 2021. He ultimately lost the crown to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the last race of the year.

