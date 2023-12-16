Next December 28th will mark 10 years since the accident of the multiple champion of Formula 1, Michael Schumacher, and since that day the state of health of the German pilot has been a mystery.

The family has been secretive regarding the current situation, only some statements at the beginning of this process, but nothing more.

What is known

Perhaps one of the people who during all this time has given some information has been Jean Todthis friend and former boss, who visits him at his home in Switzerland.

Todt was his boss in Ferrari, team with which he performed his best performances and won most of his titles in the highest category, visited him and spoke about his current situation.

In an interview with the newspaper L'Equipe, Todt warned that he does not miss Schumacher and referred to how the German is doing.

“Michael is here, so I don't miss him. He's just not the Michael he used to be,” she said.

He added: “He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I am privileged to share moments with him. That is all that needs to be said. Unfortunately, fate struck him ago ten years. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

The runner was on vacation with his family, but fell while skiing at the resort. Meribel in the French Alps, a blow that caused brain damage.

Another hot topic

Todt referred to the 2008 champion and supported Felipe Massawho claimed his title from the FIA, which he won Lewis Hamilton.

“This case is special. It has been proven that there was cheating and we only found out later. The FIA ​​rule has always been that the results must be ratified before December 31, and that there is never going back. In this case of Singapore, the facts were not revealed until a year later, and the sanctions imposed by the FIA Before my arrival they were annulled by the Paris Judicial Court. According to Bernie Ecclestone, Max Mosley, my predecessor, and Charlie Whiting, F1's race director, were aware from the beginning. When I was president of the FIA, I was not informed of this. Finding out that the federation knew the truth before this famous December 31 could change things,” he noted.

