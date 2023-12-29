Michael Schumacher skiing accident in Meribel, 10 years have passed

Ten years have passed since that tragic 29 December 2013 when Michael Schumacher had his skiing accident in Meribel in the French Alps: the 7-time Formula 1 world champion (5 with Ferrrari and 2 with Benetton) had gone to his chalet 'Les Brames' and that morning he went out with his son Mick and some friends. Schumi, an expert skier, was proceeding at a slow speed, but was surprised by a rock hidden by the white blanket of fresh snow. He hit her, then landed head first on another boulder. He had a protective helmet, but it wasn't enough.

No official updates have been received on Michael Schumacher's health since he has been in his Swiss home in Gland, a small town between Geneva and Lausanne. The most absolute silence has fallen on him, desired by his wife Corinna Betsch and his children Mick and Gina-Maria who protect Michael's state of health.

Michael Schumacher, the words of his brother Ralf: “Nothing like it used to be”

In recent hours, his brother, Ralf Schumacher, spoke. “Medicine has allowed us to do something. However, nothing is like it used to be. I miss my brother a lot” (here are his words)

Michael Schumacher taken to the track in a Mercedes-AMG as brain therapy

Meanwhile, Michael Schumacher continues to be subjected to innovative treatments to try to improve his health conditions and to special therapies supported by sound stimuli linked to the past. According to Bild, the seven-time world champion was also taken to go around the track in Switzerland aboard a Mercedes-Amg: an experience to leverage sounds, emotions and sensations attributable to moments of life that have characterized the 19 seasons since F1 legend and which could stimulate brain activity

According to Bild, in his home on Lake Geneva, a few kilometers from Geneva, Schumacher is monitored 24 hours a day by at least 15 people including doctors, masseurs and nurses.

