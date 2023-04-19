Michael Schumacher: the story of the false interview that generates scandal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cover with Michael Schumacher from the German medium.
German media spread the alleged first talk with the expilot since his accident.
There is a scandal in Germany due to the publication of a media outlet in that country of an alleged interview with the former pilot Michael Schumacher.
was the weekly Die actuelle The one who made the double-page publication even dedicated his cover to it, generating great worldwide expectation, since it was the first words of the expilot, who had an accident 10 years ago.
mock interview
However, it was a simulated interview from artificial intelligence. Only in the final part did Die aktuelle warn that it is not real: “Michael Schumacher really said all this?
The medium used the application in character.ai to simulate the phrases of Michael Schumacher, as if he were already recovered.
“How have you been since the accident you suffered in 2013?”was one of the questions highlighted by the weekly: “My life has completely changed”, is the supposed answer.
The publication has generated a wave of criticism on social networks and there is even speculation that the Schmacher family could take legal action against the medium.
Schumacher had an accident while skiing in Méribel (France) on December 29, 2013, and it was news that shook the world of sports. Since then, the secrecy about his condition has been total and has been kept secret from the family environment.
