Michael Schumacher: the story of the false interview that generates scandal

There is a scandal in Germany due to the publication of a media outlet in that country of an alleged interview with the former pilot Michael Schumacher.

was the weekly Die actuelle The one who made the double-page publication even dedicated his cover to it, generating great worldwide expectation, since it was the first words of the expilot, who had an accident 10 years ago.

mock interview

The expilot was injured in 2013. Photo: Antonio Scorza. AFP

However, it was a simulated interview from artificial intelligence. Only in the final part did Die aktuelle warn that it is not real: “Michael Schumacher really said all this?

The medium used the application in character.ai to simulate the phrases of Michael Schumacher, as if he were already recovered.

The passing of Juan Pablo Montoya to Michael Schumacher at the Brazilian Grand Prix, 20 years ago. Photo: AFP – Archive EL TIEMPO

“How have you been since the accident you suffered in 2013?”was one of the questions highlighted by the weekly: “My life has completely changed”, is the supposed answer.

The publication has generated a wave of criticism on social networks and there is even speculation that the Schmacher family could take legal action against the medium.



Schumacher had an accident while skiing in Méribel (France) on December 29, 2013, and it was news that shook the world of sports. Since then, the secrecy about his condition has been total and has been kept secret from the family environment.

SPORTS

