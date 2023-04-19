Thursday, April 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Michael Schumacher: the story of the false interview that generates scandal

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Michael Schumacher: the story of the false interview that generates scandal


close

Michael Schumacher

Cover with Michael Schumacher from the German medium.

Cover with Michael Schumacher from the German media.

German media spread the alleged first talk with the expilot since his accident.

There is a scandal in Germany due to the publication of a media outlet in that country of an alleged interview with the former pilot Michael Schumacher.

(You may be interested: Outrageous: Once Caldas players were attacked by barra bravas, video)

was the weekly Die actuelle The one who made the double-page publication even dedicated his cover to it, generating great worldwide expectation, since it was the first words of the expilot, who had an accident 10 years ago.

See also  Newey, the engineer who won with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull: here is the autobiography

mock interview

The expilot was injured in 2013.

Photo:

Antonio Scorza. AFP

However, it was a simulated interview from artificial intelligence. Only in the final part did Die aktuelle warn that it is not real: “Michael Schumacher really said all this?

The medium used the application in character.ai to simulate the phrases of Michael Schumacher, as if he were already recovered.

The passing of Juan Pablo Montoya to Michael Schumacher at the Brazilian Grand Prix, 20 years ago.

Photo:

AFP – Archive EL TIEMPO

“How have you been since the accident you suffered in 2013?”was one of the questions highlighted by the weekly: “My life has completely changed”, is the supposed answer.

The publication has generated a wave of criticism on social networks and there is even speculation that the Schmacher family could take legal action against the medium.

Schumacher had an accident while skiing in Méribel (France) on December 29, 2013, and it was news that shook the world of sports. Since then, the secrecy about his condition has been total and has been kept secret from the family environment.

See also  After the departure of 'Cabecita' Rodriguez, Santi Giménez will take a more leading role in Cruz Azul

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Michael #Schumacher #story #false #interview #generates #scandal

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Here’s what Horizon Forbidden West’s new thalassophobia option looks like

Here's what Horizon Forbidden West's new thalassophobia option looks like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result