Eddie Jordan talks about Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna

Ten years have passed since the skiing accident which compromised the physical conditions of the Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher: a disgrace which inevitably also compromised the life of the wife of the 7 times world champion, Corinna.

And it is Corinna Schumacher who Eddie Jordan spoke about, the one who launched the driver into the Olympus of the greats.

“This was the most horrible situation for Mick and Corinna,” Jordan said in an interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

“It has been almost ten years and she has not been able to go to a party, to have lunch in a restaurant or in any other public place. She lives like a prisoner because everyone wants to tell her about Michael when she really doesn’t need to be constantly reminded of her condition,” added Jordan’s former team principal.

Eddie Jordan then confessed that he never went to see Michael Schumacher: “I was not able to go see Michael, the family told me: ‘We love you Eddie and we have been very close for a long time, but we have need Michael’s privacy and safeguard’”.

Recently, always Eddie Jordan, speaking of the physical conditions in which the former Formula 1 driver is found, had declared: “Michael is there, but he isn’t there”.