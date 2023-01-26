Michael Schumacher, photos on the bed taken secretly by a friend

A friend of Michael Schumacher secretly took a photo of the champion lying on the bed, which he then tried to sell to European newspapers for one million euros.

A scoop, however, rejected by all international newspapers. The story dates back to 2016, three years after the terrible skiing accident of the former Formula 1 champion in the French Alps.

The photo was taken in the Swiss villa of Gland where the Schumacher family lived at the time (they are now in the Balearic Islands): it was taken by a friend of the champion since only very few people in recent years have had the opportunity to visit the sample.

According to the Offenburg prosecutor’s office, which opened an investigation following a complaint presented by Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, it is “an unknown person, presumably a close friend of the pilot at the time”.

The author of the photos, whose identity is unknown, allegedly took snapshots of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion lying on the bed and then tried to sell the shots to newspapers for an amount close to one million euros.

The man, who committed a “violation of his personal life and privacy” by Michael Schumacher, fortunately did not succeed in his intent.

How is Michael Schumacher

But how is Michael Schumacher? The utmost secrecy reigns over the health conditions of the former Formula 1 driver. Only very few people have access to the Swiss villa before, and to that of Mallorca now, ie the closest family members, some collaborators and some close friends such as the former Ferrari director Jean Todt.

“Michael Schumacher is there, but he’s different” said his wife Corinna in one of the rare times she spoke about her husband’s condition.

According to his son Mick, the former Formula 1 champion does not speak, but communicates with his eyes and does not always recognize the people around him.

Jean Todt, on the other hand, once said that the former driver watched television and still followed the Formula 1 races.