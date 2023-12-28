Every year the same question and on this tenth anniversary once more. What are the health conditions of the Formula One legend, Michael Schumacher, who collected seven world titles, 4 of which consecutively with Ferrari, but was struck down by a trivial accident on the tracks of the French Alps?

Every year, ritually, between the anniversary of the skiing accident on December 29th and his birthday on January 3rd, we return to talking about the physical condition of the former world champion. Between hopes and “wishful thinking”. According to Bild, the former driver was taken in a Mercedes car to stimulate his brain and reproduce past experiences. The last attempt in time. “I miss my Michael from back then,” his brother Ralf Schumacher declared a few days ago to the same German newspaper. «Life is sometimes unfair. Michael was often lucky in his life, but then came this tragic accident. Thank goodness we have managed to do a lot thanks to modern medical possibilities, but still nothing is like before,” said the 48-year-old.

That day in December 2013 the snow was not perfect on the Meribel slopes, the world champion had complained to his wife Corinna. Michael was thinking about going to Dubai and skydiving as he loved to do. But in the end he stayed. So legend has it. Everything else is history: the off-piste accident, the fall, the protective helmet that breaks, the head trauma, the emergency transport to the university clinic in Grenoble, the induced coma, the siege of the press. There are those who remember how a journalist disguised himself as a priest in order to extract some indiscretion from his family and medical staff.

In recent years, numerous experiments have been carried out to stimulate the cerebral recovery of the former pilot. In the Netflix documentary “Schumacher” Corinna says it clearly: «Michael is there. In another way, but he is there.” Now the German public television Ard has also made a documentary “Being Michael Schumacher”, not because there is new news to tell but because they have been waiting for new news for ten years.