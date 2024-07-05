It is a big question mark how the multiple Formula 1 champion’s health is going, Michael Schumacher, who remains at home with his family after the accident that occurred at a ski resort in 2013.

Several people have spoken about the situation of the former pilot, but no one has been able to confirm the truth. What is known is that the family continues to provide medical care at home, but nothing more.

Recently, it became known that the relatives tried to extort them and this Friday the amount of money they were asking for was revealed and a suspect was arrested.

“It has been learned through the Wupperta Public Prosecutor’s Officel (western Germany) that another arrest has been made of a third person involved in the murky affair. This is in addition to the two previous ones,” said the newspaper Marca.

He added: “The third man (a reference to the film buff’s wonderful Carol Reed film) is supposed to have worked for the entourage of the seven-time F1 world champion. The man arrested is 52 years old and worked in the Kaiser’s security.”

On December 29, 2013, Schumacher was skiing with his children and suffered an accident, resulting in severe brain injuries.

A lot of money

“The other two suspects in this attempted extortion, who were arrested on June 19, are a father and son from a family from Wuppertal,” the Spanish daily reported.

It was also learned, according to the Bild newspaper, that “the alleged criminals demanded 15 million euros to not reveal “files that the family would be interested in not publishing,”

They also threatened to share these photographic files on the darknet if they did not receive the money they were demanding.

“The perpetrators of this crime face a sentence of up to five years in prison. We will see if they are found guilty and what punishment they receive if their responsibility in these abominable acts is proven,” Marca said.

