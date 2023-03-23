This 2023 is fulfilled 10 years after the serious accident suffered by the German Michael Schumacher during a vacation in the French Alps.

As reported by the European press, the man who shone with the colors of Ferrari in Formula 1 hit his head and suffered significant brain damage.

Since then, after a short stint in a clinic, ‘Schumi’ is said to have been spending his days in a mansion in Switzerland.

This information seems to be corroborated this Wednesday, thanks to the voice of the Irishman Eddie Jordan, who revealed details of the secrecy surrounding Schumacher.

And, among the words of the man who made him debut in F-1 with the Jordan Grand Prix, some very strong statements about Corinna stood out, who in his opinion “She’s like a prisoner”.

‘His wife is like a prisoner’

“It’s been almost ten years and Corinna (Michael’s wife) hasn’t been able to go to a party, to lunch or to this or that, she’s like a prisoner…”Eddie Jordan told the Irish version of ‘The Sun’, in a virtual chat.

According to Schumacher’s former boss, he tried to visit the pilot, but was denied entry.

“I couldn’t go see Michael and they said, ‘We love you, Eddie, and we’ve been involved with you for a long time, but we need privacy and protection from Michael.'”he stated, in addition to saying that the only one from the family who would have visited him has been Jean Todt, former director of Ferrari and the FIA ​​(International Automobile Federation).

According to Jordan, the fence surrounding Corinna Schumacher has to do with everyone wanting to talk to her about Michael, “when she doesn’t need to be reminded every minute of it every day.”

Regarding the pilot’s health, Jordan had said a few weeks ago: “(Michael) is, but he is not…”.

