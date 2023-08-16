Michael Schumacher remains the driver with the most titles in Formula 1. He won seven crowns, two with Benetton (1994 and 1995) and five in a row with Ferrari (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003 and 2004). The German shares that first place with the British Lewis Hamilton.

There has been little news about Schumacher’s health recently, after the skiing accident he suffered on December 29, 2013, in which he suffered serious brain injuries.

Schumacher is in the news now because one of the cars he used in his dominant F1 days has come up for auction. It is the Ferrari F2001B with which he won the 2002 Australian Grand Prix.



That race, the first on that year’s calendar, was the first of the 11 that he won that year and that allowed him to win the world title with six races early, a record that is still in force and that this year could be broken by the Dutchman Max Verstappen. .

The German won Australia that year in a race that began with a serious accident involving his brother Ralf and his teammate at the time, the Brazilian Rubens Barrichello. The youngest of the Schumachers hit the Ferrari from behind and flew through the air.

[GRANDES CARRERAS EN MELBOURNE] 2) Australia 2002 A GP marked by the chaotic start with the accident between Ralf Schumacher and Barrichello, which triggered the abandonment of almost half the park. Then the emotions followed with the Schumacher-Montoya duel and the great debut of Webber pic.twitter.com/chd0TqkOPe — Formula + (@Formula_Stats) March 31, 2023

Schumacher prevailed in that race ahead of the Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya and the Finn Mika Hakkinen, who accompanied him on the podium.

The particularity of the car that is now going up for auction is that this chassis was one of the few in Formula 1 that never finished outside the podium in the races in which it participated. Even in the next race, in Malaysia, Schumacher rallied from 21st, where he fell after a collision with Montoya, to third.

This will be the auction of Schumacher’s historic Ferrari

The car will be auctioned starting this Wednesday at RM Sotheby’s, in Monterey, starting at 2 pm, Colombia time, and the closing of the offers will be on Saturday.

RM Sotheby’s has yet to reveal the base price for the auction. But as background, two of Schumacher’s Ferraris have already sold for astronomical figures: an F2003-GA fetched $14.9 million and earlier, an F2001 fetched $7.5 million in 2017.



SPORTS

