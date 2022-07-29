‘Corinna Schumacher: your new life in Mallorca’ graces the cover of the German celebrity magazine ‘Bunte’ today. It remains mysteriously silent about Michael Schumacher’s health, but the family has bought a large plot of land near the villa in Mallorca that they already owned in 2017. According to ‘Bunte’, the family is getting ready to move to the Spanish island.

Schumacher is said to have already visited the finca, located near chic Port Andratx, by helicopter and this time the seven-time F1 world champion flew there, according to Bunte. The family plans to spend the winters there. The 500-acre estate they bought will mainly be used as a ranch for the horses. Both Corinna (53) and Gina-Maria (25), Michael’s wife and daughter, are great horse lovers and also have their own ranches in Switzerland and Texas. Gina-Maria’s partner is a show rider.

For this piece of land, full of almond trees but also with quite a few dilapidated houses, the family paid 2.8 million euros. With its proximity to the sea in the south-west of Mallorca, the estate is described as a rare property.

August 2001: Corinna and Michael Schumacher after winning the Hungaroring in Budapest. © AP



Michael and Corinna with young Mick and Gina-Maria. © Netflix

In the past four years, there have been several rumors that the Schumachers are considering a move to Mallorca. They were repeatedly denied by the family, but neighbors had seen them and the mayor of the town also confirmed the news. Under the Spanish island sun, Michael must be surrounded with the best medical care and be with the family as much as possible. “I think he’s in a vegetative state, meaning he’s awake but unresponsive,” neurologist Erich Riederer recently said in a Netflix documentary about the life of Michael Schumacher.

The immense villa cost 32 million euros and is said to have been bought by the Schumachers from Florentino Pérez, the president of Real Madrid. ‘Villa Yasmin’ has two swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a separate guest room and beautiful views over the Mediterranean Sea. Their home on Lake Geneva is reportedly for sale for 7.6 million euros.

Last Wednesday, Corinna had an emotional evening in Cologne, when she received a state prize from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia in the name of her husband for Michael's contributions to home country Germany. A great honor and Corinna was in the presence of daughter Gina and former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, a good friend of the family. Schumacher was treated to a standing ovation, after which Corinna broke down in tears.

Corinna Schumacher received the award on behalf of her husband Michael in Cologne. © ANP / EPA



“I met Michael thirty years ago and will always cherish our time together at Ferrari. The passion with which he practiced the sport, the pleasure he brought to millions of people… We were an unbeatable team. Michael loved to work and the team loved working for him. Keep fighting, Michael!” Todt said. Between 2000 and 2004 ‘Schumi’ became world champion five times behind behind at Ferrari. The Frenchman, also the former boss of the FIA ​​motorsport federation, also gave some rare updates on the condition of Schumacher, who has not been seen publicly since his skiing accident in 2013. For example, Todt says that at Schumacher’s home he still watches Formula 1 with him, in which his son Mick has been active since last year without too much success.

A kiss from Jean Todt for Corinna Schumacher. © REUTERS



,,I don't miss Michael, because I see him regularly. About twice a month," said 76-year-old Todt at the German RTL. "And yes, then we watch the race together. But of course I miss what we used to do together." Todt says he will always stand by the 'strong' Schumacher.

“I never leave him alone. Michael, Corinna, the family, we’ve been through so much together. That’s what makes it so beautiful… and new experiences are added to that. Michael has a wonderful family. His wife Corinna is, like my wife Michelle, one of the strongest women I know. People sometimes change for the sake of success and money. But Michael has always remained the same. He is immensely strong.”

Corinna, Gina-Maria and Jean Todt in Cologne. © ANP / EPA



© REUTERS



© REUTERS



