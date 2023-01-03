Michael Schumacher He turns 54 this Tuesday, January 3. The historic German driver, who debuted in Formula 1 in 1992, is spending his ninth birthday after the serious accident he suffered on December 29, 2013, in the French Alps.

By that date, it was learned, the man who shone in the colors of Ferrari hit his head and suffered significant brain damage. In 2014, it was learned that Schumacher had left the hospital where he had been operated on several times and went to a rehabilitation medical center. Then, after a few months of therapy there, he would have gone on to be cared for in a mansion in Switzerland, where he is supposed to continue to this day.

In the midst of the secrecy with which the ‘Schumi’ family has dealt with the issue of his health, a gift that Michael and his wife Corinna gave Gina, their 25-year-old daughter, echoed this Tuesday as part of the end of 2022.

Especially since the present It is signed by the pilota situation that has not been seen publicly since the past decade.

Michael Schumacher gives a gift to his daughter

Michael Schumacher during a free practice session at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

As shared on social networks by the horse-inspired jewelry firm Holly Spagnola, Michael and Corinna gave Gina a special bucklewho is very prominent in horsemanship.

In fact, the piece has an inscription of “One million” because the young woman was recently promoted to the NRHA Million Dollar Riders club, after having surpassed the mark of receiving a million dollars in prizes for her sport during the past year.

The most striking thing is in the inscription on the back of the buckle, since that is where the touch of Michael Schumacher appears.

“We are proud of you. Dad and Mom,” It reads on the gift, which is dated December 24, 2022.

“What a wonderful opportunity to embellish this life’s work with a solid gold and silver buckle. And a girl can’t get enough of diamonds. Each star represents a championship. I love working with these types of clients and creating an amazing design that helps to shape. Congratulations to a great equitadora”commented the design firm in one of its stories on Facebook.

This Tuesday, Gina published a congratulatory message for her father on her social networks. On it, she pointed the label #Keep fighting.

So far no further details of Schumacher’s state of health are known, who has not stopped receiving messages for his birthday.

