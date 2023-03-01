This 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the serious accident suffered by the historic German pilot Michael Schumacher in the French Alps.

For that December 29, as it became known, the man who shone with the Ferrari colors hit his head and suffered significant brain damage.

In 2014, it was learned that Schumacher had left the hospital where he had been operated on several times and went to a medical rehabilitation center. Then, after a few months of therapy there, he would have gone on to be cared for in a mansion in Switzerland, where he is supposed to continue to this day.

Now, in the midst of the secrecy with which the ‘Schumi’ family has dealt with the issue of his health, a statement from the Irishman was released in the last few hours eddy jordanwho is remembered for making Schumacher’s debut in F-1 with the Jordan Grand Prix.

“It is, but it is not”Jordan said about the ‘Kaiser’.

The latest on Schumacher’s health

Michael Schumacher during a free practice session at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

In an interview with the British betting platform ‘OBLG’, Jordan referred to the moment that Mick, Michael’s son, is living in world motorsports.

Regarding the young driver, who is now part of the Mercedes reserve after being a starter at Haas, Jordan commented from the outset that his name is not in honor of Michael, but of Mick Doohan, who shone with Honda years ago in the top flight.

Then, reflecting on his loss of ownership in F-1, Jordan said: “It can’t be easy knowing that your father can’t be part of the family…”.

“(Michael) is, but he’s not…”added the Irishman.

“Michael is not dead, he is there, but he cannot communicate”Piero Ferrari, son of the legendary Enzo (the founder of the legendary team with which Schumacher dominated F1 between 2000 and 2004), sadly recounted in October 2021, at the Mecenate Dello Sport Award gala that year.

So far, no further details are known about the current status of the pilot.

