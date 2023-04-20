The family of Michael Schumacher will file a complaint against the German magazine Die Aktuelle who published a fake interview of the legendary German pilot of Formula 1made with artificial intelligence (AI), the American sports television network Espn reported on Thursday.

The magazine noted that he had obtained an interview with Michael Schumacher, his first since his skiing accident and severe head injury in late 2013 in the French Alps.

On Wednesday, the magazine published the “interview” and later pointed out that it was generated by artificial intelligence.

What did he say?

The article contained quotes attributed to Schumacher, evoking his family life since the accident and his state of health.

The Schumacher family confirmed to Espn through a spokesman their plans to initiate a legal action regarding this interview.

The 54-year-old Schumacher’s family jealously protects the privacy of the former champion, who has not been seen in public since his accident.

Almost no information has been leaked about his state of health. Champion with the most titles in the history of the Formula 1, with seven crowns, tied with lewis hamiltonwho happened to him in Mercedes, left hospital six months after his accident and was placed in a medical bed at his family’s Swiss residence in Gland (Vaud canton).

It was still there at the end of 2021 when a Netflix documentary was released. “What is private is private, as he has always said,” his wife, Corinna Schumacher, declared in this documentary.

“Michael has always protected us and now we protect Michael,” he added.

His son, Mick, 24, also an F1 driver, is currently a reserve driver for Mercedes, the team where his father finished his career in October 2012.

AFP