A controversy has broken out in Formula One due to the request of Felipe Massa and his lawyers that the Brazilian be awarded the 2008 world title, which is currently in the hands of Lewis Hamilton. And in the middle of that discussion, the proposal was also put on the table that Michael Schumacher They take away a world championship from him.

It was the Swiss journalist Roger Benoit, who assured that Michael Schumacher should also be stripped of the Formula 1 title he obtained in 1994.

The reason, the argument goes, is that the team Benettonto which the German belonged, used illegal software at the time, including traction control.

Michael Schumacher during a free session at the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix.

But there is more. In that year the German driver pushed his direct competitor, Damon Hill, off the track in the last race, which turned out to be vital for him to win the title. Thus he would begin his legend in Formula 1 after being later hired by the Ferrari team.

Benoit said: “As a six-time world champion, he should definitely be in the top five of all time. Of course, I know he was a seven-time world champion, but he should really be stripped of that 1994 title because he only won it. for his lack of Damon Hill.”

Michael Schumacher became one of the great legends of international motorsports, after his great emergence into Formula 1 at the beginning of the 21st century. However, a serious accident left him on the brink of death and took him away from his great passion, speed.

Benoit himself recently described Schumacher’s current situation as “A hopeless case.”

