The life of Michael Schumacher changed on December 29, 2013. Ten years later, his state of health is a great unsolved mystery, there are only doubts and unknowns and no certainty.

This Friday, December 29 A decade has passed without official news about the champion, who is in a reality in which time has paused and nothing goes fast, the opposite of what he did on the best tracks in the world, when he drove at more than 300 kilometers per hour to quench his thirst for victory.

The legend of the Formula 1 suffered a serious accident while skiing with his family at the resort Méribel, in the French Alps. That vacation turned into a tragedy when the pilot had an accident on a descent and hit his head on a rock. Although he survived the strong impact, His health was never the same again.

That day, the Kaiser was transferred from the emergency room to Grenoble-Alpes University Hospital due to the serious injuries he had. From the moment he entered that medical center, information has arrived in dribs and drabs and few have dared to talk about the incident and the condition of the legendary pilot. It has been 10 years of apparent prostration in a bed and in a state of unconsciousness.

Schumi has a long battle not to die. The first thing that was said about his state of health is that the blow caused a head injury with serious and irreversible brain injuries. His condition was critical for several months and it was even published that he had woken up from a coma in June 2014. All without confirmation from a treating medical authority or from the family, who decided to remain silent and reserve the official medical report. of the champion.

The career of his life continues at his home, located in Gland (Switzerland). There he continues his slow recovery and lives in seclusion and away from the world. The mansion became the family fort: his wife, Corinna Betschis his 'guardian angel', he takes care of him 24 hours a day.

Just like your children Gina-Maria (he works as a racehorse jockey) and Mick Schumacher (he is a Formula 1 driver), who brought out his father's sporting and competitive streak.

The former pilot was injured in 2013. Photo: Antonio Scorza. AFP

Unfortunately, sometimes life isn't fair. We have to accept it

The three, like Ralf Schumacher, His younger brother, who was also an F1 driver, has kept the state of health of the seven-time world champion completely secret.

That information is treated as classified content. “Unfortunately, sometimes life isn't fair. We have to accept it,” was the only thing Ralf expressed a few years after the accident.

The family, at the beginning of 2019, a few days before Schumacher's 50th birthday, provided one of the few official information: “You can be sure that it is still in the best hands. and that we do everything we can to help you. Please understand that we follow Michael's wishes and keep an issue as delicate as his health, as always, private,” they stated in a statement.

In the Netflix documentary Schumacher, the neurologist Erich Riederer He said: “He is in a vegetative state, which means he is awake, but not responding. He is breathing, his heart is beating, he can probably sit up and take small steps with help, but no more.” However, this version was not endorsed or rejected by the family.

Michael Schumacher, former Formula 1 driver. Photo: Ercole Colombo / EFE Archive

The image of the champion, the great driver, the great runner, the great person must survive and showing him in a wheelchair or in a bed would have nothing constructive.

“From day one and throughout these 10 years, the only thing clear is that everything is speculation, there is absolutely nothing new, and everything that is said are simple opinions of people who were close to him when he was shining in F1, but they have been deprived of seeing him by decision of the family, which does not allow it. It can only be said that it seems to be an irreversible case and the confidentiality of the family, who chose to keep it, must be respected, because the image of the champion, the great driver, the great runner, the great person must survive and be displayed on a chair. on wheels or in a bed would have nothing constructive” he said José Clopatofsky, director of Motor Magazine.

Schumacher, a life of records

Michael Schumacher He carved his name in the Olympus of Formula 1 for 19 seasons. From debut in 1991 He only knew how to collect triumphs and records, to be remembered at the top of motorsports because he achieved what was unthinkable in his time.

Schumi won seven world championships: two with the team Benetton-Renault in 1994 and 1995, and five consecutive titles with Ferrari between 2000 and 2005, a period in which he eclipsed what was done by the Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio, who had five world titles and had won three in a row in the 1950s.

The Kaiser came to Formula 1 from carom, it appeared for the first time in 1991, when Eddie Jordan gave him an opportunity in his team to occupy the seat vacated by the pilot Bertrand Gachot, who was convicted in England for assaulting a taxi driver.

At 22 years old and in his first race, on the legendary Belgian circuit Spa-Francorchamps, was seventh, despite not taking the victory, the rookie earned the admiration of Flavio Briatore, which opened the door for him to the Benetton-Renault team, where years later he became a two-time champion.

Nobody imagined that Michael Schumacher was going to write a new era in the world of motors. He was in charge, with his discipline, dedication and commitment, of laying the first stone to transform the big tent of motorsport into what it is now.

Schumacher, the strategist

Schumacher puts this structure and key pieces to develop the cars in which years later he can apply all his talent and win the world titles that have him in history. See also Djokovic prepares his return but already speaks like a politician: "Gains and balls, problems to solve"

In 1996 he arrived at Ferrari with two titles under his belt, but with the hunger of a champion and an insatiable thirst for victory. He was the driver who took the Italian team to the top of motor sport.

“Schumacher makes a speed multinational, as he manages to put together a team at Ferrari that had a French sports director, English engineers, Brazilian drivers, Japanese engineers and he himself was German. Schumacher puts this structure and key pieces to develop the cars in which years later he can apply all his talent and win the world titles that have him in history.

At the beginning of the 21st century he earned recognition as the most successful driver of all time after the five world titles with the transalpine team, which allowed him to reach the mark of seven F1 championships, the same number that years later was equaled by the British driver Lewis Hamilton (2021), but that no one has been able to surpass so far.

9) The British Jackie Stewart (L) has three titles: 1969 (Matra-Ford), 1971 and 1973 (Tyrrell-Ford). In the photo he appears with Michael Schumacher (R) in 2000. Photo: Oliver Multhaup / AFP Archive

Michael was one of the few really strong drivers. You could get inside his head, but he was strong

However, this recognition is very relative in the world of motorsports, taking into account that the times, the cars and the technology of each era are different: “The media are also responsible for putting different dimensions as they progress. the coverage for all these people who are coming to appear in Formula One,” Clopatofsky said.

And he added: “Schumacher, who has been at Ferrari for an entire era, probably has more notoriety because he does it in a brand that has more followers and more fans in Formula 1. Probably, if those titles had not been at Ferrari, they would not be so outstanding in the media as it happened. Of course, at the time he was the best, as were so many who have been consecutive champions. But it cannot be said that he has been better, can be in the top 3 of the best”.

The Colombian Juan Pablo Montoya He described him as one of the most difficult rivals to face: “When things are going well (the drivers) are really strong, but if something goes wrong, they spiral down. Michael (Schumacher) was one of the few really strong drivers. You could get inside his head, but he was strong.”

Kimi Raikkonen (left), with Juan Pablo Montoya (cen.) and Michael Schumacher (right), on the podium in Monaco, in 2003. See also MXGP: Seewer wins in Sweden. Gajser, the title is close Photo: AFP – EL TIEMPO Archive

Michael could be very ruthless, cold and distant. I think that probably, at this level, is what you need to be that successful.

In 2006 he said goodbye to Ferrari after 72 victories to end his time in Formula 1. But in 2010, after being closely linked to motorsports, he had the desire to return and at the age of 40 he sat behind the wheel of the Mercedes team, where he was for three seasons and He laid the first foundations that led the British team to success years later.

In 2012 he left the seat to Lewis Hamilton and he definitively retired from his beloved sport, the same one in which he left marks that little by little have been pulverized by the nature of the current competition, and as he himself said it one day when he was still active: “Records are there to be broken.”

David Coulthard, the German's rival in the 90s, described him this way: “Michael could be very ruthless, cold and distant. “I think that probably, at this level, is what you need to be that successful.”

His sports career was a dream, achieved 91 victories (second with the most wins after being surpassed by Hamilton with 103), won 68 pole positionhas 155 podiums, added 1,566 points in the three teams he defended, and holds the record for the most fastest laps with 77 in 308 races.

Furthermore, the legendary ex-pilot he made 22 hat tricks (victory, winner of the first position in the classifications and fastest lap in the same Grand Prix), an achievement that has not been surpassed until now. He shares the record with Lewis of 15 consecutive seasons winning at least one race. He started at the 1992 Belgian GP and finished at the Chinese GP in 2006.

Among other brands, he is recognized as the only driver in history to have reached the podium in all the races of the same season. He did so in 2002 with Ferrari when he finished in the first three positions of the 17 races of the year (eleven as first, five as second and one as third).

Michael Schumacher was one of the most recognized drivers.

Although Michael Schumacher's name is heard less frequently in the sporting world, He is one of the legends of Formula 1, His name is one of the most important, respected and will never be erased from the history books and 'he has all the fame, tradition and admiration and today the respect of people for his state of health.'

“Unfortunately, when I think about Michael now, I have no hope of ever seeing him again. No positive news after ten years“, confessed Willi Weber, Schumi's friend and former manager.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

