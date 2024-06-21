The extortion attempt

On Wednesday 19 June, the Wuppertal police – German city in North Rhine-Westphalia – arrested some men who allegedly attempted to extort a large sum of money from a celebrity.

The newspaper Bild he then reconstructed the story, explaining that they were two criminals who allegedly blackmailed Michael Schumacher’s family, demanding a millionaire sum. No further details were added on the dynamics of the incident, but it was learned that the two men were arrested and will soon end up in front of a judge.

It’s not the first time

Ever since Michael Schumacher was a victim ofskiing accident in December 2013, the family has had to defend itself from similar situations several times. The best known is that of 2017, when a painter originally from Baden-Wurttemberg threatened Gina-Maria and Mick Schumacher, asking the family for 900 thousand euros so as not to harm him. However, he was a naive man, in fact in the email he had indicated his real bank details and the investigators immediately set out on his trail, later sentencing him to one year and nine months of probation for attempted extortion, to which was added a fine of 4,500 euros and 50 hours of social services, plus psychiatric therapy.