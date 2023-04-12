Manheim may not say much, a German term, some German place. But if it is said that Manheim was the place where the pilot grew up Michael Schumacher, the legendary Formula One champion, the world turns to look. And if it is said that Manheim will no longer exist, all the more reason.

Manheim, Kerpen, was a town. Now it is a small town. Soon it will be nothing. There, Schumacher had his beginnings to later become a seven-time F1 world champion.

But the town, now, is very close to disappearing from the map, due to an announced demolition of all its buildings and homes.

Michael Schumacher was one of the most recognized pilots.

Ghost town

Everything is due to the expansion of the Hambach coal mine, which will cross the interior of this territory German that is close to the city of Cologne.



Hambach was a town of 1,700 people that has been dwindling in number. These inhabitants received a notice in 2019 to leave their homes due to the inevitable destruction that was coming.

According to local sources, the bulldozers are expected to carry out the demolition work no later than next year.

This is why for a few years the inhabitants have been moving to other nearby regions. It is said that they received financial compensation from the company that will carry out the expansion of the mine. Today, according to local reports, there are only 12 inhabitants left. That is why it is classified as a ‘ghost town’.

Few things remain standing in the area, but the go-kart track (Erftlandring) is preserved, where Schumacher was forged, and this due to its proximity to an ecological reserve.

This 2023 marks the 10th anniversary of the serious accident suffered by the German Michael Schumacher during a vacation in the French Alps.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

