The final good dialog with Michael (and I’ve been extraordinarily fortunate to share many) was, already at daybreak, about one of many plagues that plague us in present journalism: somebody had gone out of his method a few confidential administration (within the background, nonsense), and I commented on it, regretting it, in a WhatsApp. “I am listening to David Bowie, he has to sweat what you inform me. Bowie makes me perceive life! ” And the dangerous temper disappeared as we mentioned his favourite Bowie songs …

Register to proceed studying Simply by having an account you’ll be able to learn this text, it is free Thanks for studying EL PAÍS