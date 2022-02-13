The Swiss Marco Odermatt won the first Olympic title of his career at the age of 24 by winning the giant slalom of the JBeijing Winter Games-2022, while the Colombian Michael Poettoz was box 31.

After taking the lead in the first heat, Odermatt, leader of the general classification of the Alpine Ski World Cup, He ended up keeping the first place in the second, with a time of 2 minutes, 9 seconds and 35 hundredths, being ahead of the Slovenian Zan Kranjec, silver at 19 hundredths, and the Frenchman Mathieu Faivre, world champion of the specialty, who took the bronze, 1 second and 34 hundredths behind the Helvetian.

Poettoz and his experience

Under a cloudy sky, accompanied by fog and snow, which delayed the start of the second heat for more than an hour, the long-awaited first Olympic victory of the Swiss arrived, who had won four of the five giants disputed this season.

“It was a tough day because of the conditions, with such a long wait between the two descents,” Odermatt stated.

Far from the places of honor this Sunday, Colombian Michael Poettoz was 31st, 20 min 17 s from gold, the Mexican Rodolfo Dickson was 35, and the Puerto Rican William Flaherty, 40. The Argentine Tomás Birkner could not finish the test.

sports