The emblematic figures of United States swimming, Michael Phelps, the athlete with the most Olympic awards in history, and Allison Schmitt, urged on Tuesday a review by the World Anti-Doping Organization (WCO) following his handling of the 2022-1 doping case of Chinese competitors.

According to the criteria of

Phelps and Schmitt, who has won four Olympic titles, expressed their position in a written statement released prior to their participation in a session of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations of the US Congress in Washington.

They, along with US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) Director General Travis Tygart, criticized the WCO for recent disclosures that 23 Chinese competitors tested positive in 2021 for trimetazidine (TMZ), a cardiac substance banned since 2014.

The athletes, some of whom competed and won medals at the 2021 Tokyo Games, did not face suspensions or penalties, since the WCO accepted the arguments of Chinese officials that the findings were the result of food contamination at a hotel.

The New York Times recently reported that three of those athletes, including two Tokyo gold medalists and a world record holder, had tested positive for illicit substances years earlier.

The WCO refuted the accusations of concealment and China also rejected any wrongdoing in this conflict, which arose just before the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

In their statements, Phelps and Schmitt denounced the WCO’s handling of the incident and declared that the scandal damaged athletes’ trust in the global anti-doping control authority.

Phelps, who has a record 23 Olympic gold medals, compared the current situation to that of 2017, when he requested changes to the OMA during a meeting with theUS lawmakers over the 2014 Russian doping scandal.

“It is clear to me that any attempt to reform WADA has failed and that deep systemic problems remain that undermine the integrity of international sport and athletes’ right to fair competition, time and time again,” Phelps said.

“I urge Congress to use his considerable influence over the AMA to make the organization be independent and effective,” he demanded.

Phelps mentioned that “close friends” may have been impacted by the decision to allow Chinese swimmers to participate in Tokyo.

“Many of them will live with ‘what ifs’ for the rest of their lives,” Phelps said. “As athletes, our faith can no longer be blindly placed in the World Anti-Doping Agency, an organization that continually demonstrates that unable or unwilling to apply its policies consistently Worldwide”.

More news

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from O Globo Brasil (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.