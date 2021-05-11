The Soviet Union called it the Order of the Friendship of the Peoples. Russia renamed it the Order of Friendship. It is the decoration that is awarded to foreigners whose work has helped improve relations with that country. She was greeted by George Blake, the British double agent who turned over the heads of four hundred spies to the KGB. Also Rowan Williams, who was Archbishop of Canterbury, for his love of Russian literature. And Prince Michael of Kent, one of Elizabeth II’s favorite cousins, who has shown that loving Moscow can be a two-way street with mutual benefits. Its presentation as a bridge of access for companies to Vladimir Putin’s environment, at a time of serious tension between the British and Russian governments, has been a new headache for the queen and the umpteenth demonstration of the way in which some members of the royal family use their position to profit. In his defense, it can be said that he speaks Russian fluently, is a patron of the Anglo-Russian Chamber of Commerce, and has headed several delegations of British businessmen to that country. Distant descendant of Tsar Nicholas II through maternal and paternal lines, the scientists used his DNA to identify the remains of the Romanovs killed by the Bolsheviks in Yekaterinburg.

The newspaper The Times, In collaboration with Channel 4, set a trap for the prince that produced an embarrassing video-recorded conversation. Two reporters posed as representatives of a South Korean company, House of Headong, dedicated to gold traffic and interested in doing business in Russian territory. “I have never had a very close relationship with the world of gold, and the idea of ​​having it makes me very happy,” said the prince at the beginning of the Zoom videoconference, before leaving in the hands of his friend and partner, the Marquis of Reading, the details of the contract. 230,000 euros for the entire operation, and another 60,000 for a trip to Moscow of the prince of four or five days. “If he is with Putin and five or six of his ministers, the Russian president will be able to give them the indication that they attend to him properly. And therein lies the key, really. As long as you have the authority from above, you can do virtually anything in Russia, ”his partner explained to undercover reporters.

Wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of the Princes of Kent, held in the gardens of Frogmore House, in attendance by Elizabeth II and Prince Philip of Edinburgh. Hugo Burnand / GTRES

The prince has been quick to deny a close relationship with Putin, and claims to have had no contact with him for almost twenty years, but the queen’s cousin and friend, who served as a page during the royal wedding of Elizabeth II with Felipe de Edinburgh is a clear example of how the royal seal is the ideal catalyst for certain businesses. Officially, he is not one of the members of the House of Windsor who exercise official representative functions, but Buckingham Palace pays his security expenses. And together with his wife, María Cristina von Reibnitz, today Princess Michael of Kent, he resides in the premises of Kensington Palace. The discovery, a few years ago, that the couple paid just over 500 euros a month for the rent of the house was a scandal. The queen had to explain that she paid the rest of her pocket (up to 140,000 euros a year) for the affection she had for her cousin. In 2012, through an investigation also by the newspaper The Times, It was learned that the prince’s company had received at least fifty payments, through a network of companies, from the Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky. Up to a total of 370,000 euros.

The exotic of the couple is his wife, who has not stopped giving the queen headaches with some comments and out of tune. The daughter of a notable member of the Nazi party, an interior designer, and the author of some books on European royal houses, the princess has at times bragged that she had more royal blood in her veins than some members of the Windsors, and has complained about it. boring that can get to be the British royal family. Catholic and divorced – Pope Paul VI declared the annulment of her previous marriage to the banker Thomas Troubridge – the prince had to renounce his ancestry to the British throne in order to marry her.

Prince Michael of Kent and his wife, in a file photo. BRENDAN BEIRNE

Miguel de Kent, educated at the prestigious Eton Private College, served two decades with prestige and honors in the Army, is a Vice Admiral in the Royal Navy Reserve, and has been able to afford a high standard of living thanks to his private businesses at the helm. from your private consulting firm. He has represented the queen at some official events abroad, such as the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Crimean War in Ukraine. His presence is not reflected in the Circular of the Court, the official record of the public commitments of the royal house, but his own website attests that he participates at least one hundred times a year in events with foundations and associations of a philanthropic nature. .